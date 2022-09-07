September 7, 2022

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are parents to two children, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose, and according to People, the third is on the way! The publication indeed evokes photos of the supermodel, on which her belly would be a little more rounded than usual. Add to that that the wife of the leader of Maroon 5 had already mentioned her desire to extend her family to have four children, it does not take more to spread the rumor.

For the moment, in any case, none of the representatives of the couple has spoken.

Kim Kardashian has nothing but nice things to say about her ex Pete Davidson

Jason Momoa shaves his head for a good cause

Say goodbye to long curly hair for Jason Momoa! The interpreter of Aquaman has shaved everything! The actor shared on his Instagram page a video of him parting with his sumptuous mane, and revealing in passing that he was doing it for a good cause.

“I do it to draw attention to single-use plastic. I’m sick of these plastic bottles. It must stop. Same for plastic cutlery. All this pollutes our lands, our oceans. It’s sad. If you can do something to eliminate single-use plastic from your life, help me, ”he posted in the caption.