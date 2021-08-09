Kim Kardashian has rebuilt a miniature Los Angeles neighborhood in her garden

Over the years the Kardashian-Jenner clan has accustomed us to exaggerated madness but do not think that you have already seen them all: wait to know how Kim he transformed the garden of his house!

The 40-year-old star lives in a villa located between the neighborhoods of Los Angeles Calabasas and Hidden Hills (the super minimalist one that is often seen on his social media) and in the land surrounding the property did reconstruct in miniature and with a little imagination part of one of the two neighborhoods.

via GIPHY

There is a toll booth-like entrance with a bar and a sign that reads “Lil Hidden Hills” (small Hidden Hills), there are restaurants and barsthere is a fire station with truck ready, there is a castle made of Legothere is a road complete with fake asphalt and strips that passes in the middle. Pretty much like being in an amusement park.

It could not be missing, given the well-known self-referentiality of Kim Kardashian, one of its stores in mini version: KKW Beauty boutique.

Loading... Advertisements

You can see the photos here on the website of the Daily Mail. The English newspaper speculates that it may be a gift for his children in the run-up to Easter.

Kim Kardashian is mom of North, aged 7, Saint, aged 5 years, Chicago, aged 3 years and Psalm of 22 months had with West, Kanye.

Last February, the star delivered documents for divorce by the rapper. The Kimye have not yet spoken about it in person, but Kris Jenner recently broke the silence on the separation between his daughter and Kanye.

For more Kardashian-Jenner quirks, look at the video:







ph: getty images





















