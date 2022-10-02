Kim Kardashian has strict rules for guests on her private jet!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reframed Kendall Jenner about the rules to follow in her private jet!

It’s been several years now that Kim Kardashian has been at the head of an incredible fortune. And the least we can say is that she has several requirements. Especially about his private jet.

Kim Kardashian has strict rules in her jet

If Kim Kardashian has , it does not mean that she does not take care of it. On the contrary. She takes great care of her things. And wish others would do the same.

Kim Kardashian has also put in place several rules to respect in her private jet. In an episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Hulu, she unveiled a $150 million valuation.

She took a little tour of her private jet to show her fans the luxurious and very chic interior. But that’s not all. She also “joked” about the .

The latter must indeed be very careful not to derogate from the conditions put in place by the young woman. “Don’t breathe, don’t touch anything” joked the reality TV candidate.

Before adding: “I will not put no shoes on the plane. And I’ll get personalized Skims slippers. Wouldn’t it be so cute if I made custom Skims in this color” .

“Like pajamas, socks, blankets and slippers? » , detailed Kim Kardashian. Friends and family of the pretty brunette also know that they must respect his rules in his private jet.

In the episode aired by Hulu this week, fans discovered Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian swapped. The two joined the private jet before the Prado fashion show in Milan.

Kendall Jenner cropped by her sister

On the private jet, Kendall Jenner told Kim Kardashian that she had to ” tan quickly before takeoff. In particular, she gave information about this quick tanning session.

“It’s a three hour session, so I sit in it for three hours and then I take a shower” , details Kendall Jenner. But it was without counting on the intervention of Kim Kardashian.

Indeed, the mom of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm revealed that Kendall Jenner could not do her tanning session in her private jet. “Have you seen the cashmere seats ? » asked the owner of the plane.

Before declaring: ” You can not not put your spray tan on my cashmere seats” . She then explained about the material of the seats present in her private jet.

“Usually planes are dark with lighter leather – mine I had light wood bespoke” , revealed Kim Kardashian. But that’s not all.

She pointed out: “I had a bathroom in the front, a bathroom at the back. Each seat has its own phone charger. The most exciting part of the plane is that it is all cashmere” .