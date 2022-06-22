Kim Kardashian helped by her ex Kanye West for the launch of SKKN!

Kim Kardashian has confessed that Kanye West helped her launch her SKKN brand. It would even be the origin of the name.

Wanting to show behind the scenes of the creation of her SKKN brand on Instagram, Kim Kardashian wanted to explain the importance that her ex-husband, Kanye West had in this project. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reconciled?

For a few days, the current seems restored between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Far from being friends, however, the two ex manage to be polite and respectful towards each other.

This Sunday, June 19, 2022, it was Father’s Day. On this occasion, the family spent the day together : Kim Kardashian, the four children, but also Kanye West. ” The children spent the day with him, she says on the set of Today. Then we had a great dinner for Father’s Day »entrusted the darling of Pete Davidson.

In addition, the star even insisted on pay homage to the father of his children on Instagram. ” Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and love them as you do”she confessed.

Of course, they don’t see each other for pure pleasure. They do this for the sake of their four children. We must not forget that the pretty Kim Kardashian spins the perfect love with Pete Davidson and Kanye West, meanwhile, dating Chaney Jonesa model.

That said, they seem to have buried the hatchet. So, in a behind-the-scenes video of Kim Kardashian creating her skincare brand, SKKN, she mentioned her ex-husband’s involvement in the process. MCE TV tells you more.

Ye the origin of the brand name SKKN

“Of course, my creative process would not have been complete – and I always give credit where credit is due – without Kanye or Ye”, began Kim Kardashian. Then, she developed all the points on which her ex-husband had helped her.

“He brought his team and introduced me to Willo (Perron, a designer, editor’s note) and found the new name. It was actually his idea. The packaging shapes were his and even the fonts he did, just like SKIMS,” continued the social media star.

But that’s not all ! “You should have seen the first set of packaging”she continued. “Kanye walked into the room and said, ‘That’s not it,’ and he was right. Packaging is definitely his thing”said Kim Kardashian.

Either way, North’s mom seems really proud of her new project. “I am so proud of this line of products – not only are they effective, clean, science-backed and formulated for all skin types, but they bring a spa experience right to your home”she wrote in the caption of her presentation photo.

The SKKN brand is therefore launched since Tuesday, June 21, 2022. To get the products, just go to skknbykim.com and place an order.

