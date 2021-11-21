Kim Kardashian helps save 130 Afghan footballers



Kim Kardashian, the total black leather look upsets New York

Kim Kardashian is often at the center of gossip for her extravagant looks or her relationships, but this time her name is making the rounds of the world for a good reason: the nice gesture towards the Afghan soccer players and their families, saved from the Taliban regime.

The socialite and entrepreneur helped former Afghan women’s football team captain Khalida Popal save ben 130 players and their families, after the crisis of last August which sanctioned the return of Islamic fundamentalists to the country.

Kim Kardashian, help to Afghan footballers

But what was Kim’s support for the cause? In fact, it would have been remarkable: informed of the situation by New York rabbi Moshe Margaretten, the most famous of the Kardashian sisters chartered a charter last Thursday to allow footballers – mostly teenagers – and their families to fly from Pakistan to Great Britain and get to safety.

“It is a great privilege to be part of this mission to save the Afghan Women’s National Youth Team! All girls have the right to be what they want to be. They are brave and it is tragic that they had to leave their country because they want to practice a sport they love, ”Kim announced on Twitter after the success of the operation.

An Italian also participated in the evacuation, the president and owner of Leeds Andrea Radrizzani, who made himself available to support the girls and their families for “the construction of an inclusive and prosperous future“.

Kim Kardashian, the new love is Pete Davidson

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the time has come for Kim to turn the page after separating from Kanye West. The influencer in recent weeks has been seen several times in the company of Pete Davidson, star of the Saturday Night Live with whom she began dating right after her participation in the program.

Together they spent Halloween with sister Kourtney and Travis Barker and celebrated Kim’s 40th birthday. But if at first there was only talk of a friendship, a few days ago all doubts were definitively dispelled when the two were paparazzi while they held hands during a walk down the street.