Kim Kardashian: her adorable message to Kourtney for her birthday!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable message to her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, to celebrate her 43rd birthday!

Kim Kardashian is very often talked about about her story with Pete Davidson but also about . At the start of the week, the one who is often at the heart of the buzz has put her sister, Kourtney in the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian reveals all her love to Kourtney

This Monday, April 18, Kim Kardashian shared several photos on her Instagram account. She displayed herself ultra close to his sister, Kourtney. And it’s for good reason. Kanye West’s ex celebrated his sister.

And for good reason, Kourtney Kardashian has also celebrated its 43 years. On the occasion, her little sister, Kim Kardashian, shared her adorable message for this special event. She also wrote: “Each year around the sun with you I learn” .

She then continued: “And grow and evolve more thanks to you!” Thank you for teaching me to always move forward. And follow my very heart if no one else understands” .

Before adding: “They just aren’t on our growth path lol. Happy Birthday Kourtney! Happiness suits you so well. I love you so much !!! » . His sister then responded.

Kourtney replied to Kim Kardashian: ” I love you so much! We continue to grow, evolve and learn together! » . With his shot, the rapper’s ex has also collected more than 2 million likes from his fans.

In the comments, they also wished a happy birthday to . For her part, Khloé also wrote a cute message to her big sister. She showed him all her love.

Khloé celebrates her big sister on social media

Kim Kardashian’s sister told Kourtney: “Happy birthday Kourt! Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life! I’ve never seen you so happy. Your happiness is so much that other people start to smile stupidly” .

Khloe continued: “Just because they feel this incredible energy radiating from you.” It suits you too boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion” .

Kim Kardashian’s sister then admitted: “Every year, I like to declare my love to you. Every year I make sure to remind you how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soul mate, my everything” .

Before revealing: “Words don’t do our bond justice. If you know us, you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. how much I admire you” .

Kim Kardashian’s little sister also confessed: “You know how happy I am to see you as you are today. Kourt, I pray this birthday will be one of your best yet” .

“You also taught me that life only gets better if you let it. You taught me to live fully and act like no one was watching” . An adorable declaration of love that melted the Web.

One thing is certain, Kourtney can count on the incredible with Kim Kardashian and Khloé. His family never hesitates to declare all their love for him. From now on, his relatives him!