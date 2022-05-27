Kim Kardashian: her big sister Kourtney predicted her love life?

Kim Kardashian hasn’t always been lucky in love. In the past, his sister Kourtney gave him an intriguing prediction in KUWTK.

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is extremely romantic! But before spinning the perfect love with Pete Davidson, the star has long worried about not finding her prince charming. In an old season of KUWTK, his sister Kourtney made him an intriguing prediction… MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian: Kourtney’s wedding makes the buzz

For several years, Kim Kardashian is in the spotlight ! Just like his illustrious family.

It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After the scandal of his sextape, the businesswoman knew how to create a buzz with her must-have show.

On screen, the star liked to reveal all aspects of their private life in LA And success was immediately at the rendezvous.

To date, it is in a completely different show that she likes to spread all her daily life : The Kardashians. Simple and efficient.

The latest news, everything is going well for Kris Jenner and his family! On May 22, Kourtney Kardashian got married (again) with Travis Barker in Italy.

In Portofino more precisely! On the coast, Kim Kardashian and her loved ones therefore spent some memorable moments.

On the Web, countless photos have also been unveiled to the delight of their fans. As a reminder, the lovebirds united the first time in Santa Barbara.

Mary Jo, Kourtney’s grandmother and Randy, Travis’ father had also been their witnesses. The second time was in Las Vegas that the couple passed the ring on their finger. And an Elvis look-alike had also been there!

An intriguing KUWTK sequence resurfaces…

In any case, Kourtney’s marriage seems to have made Kim Kardashian dream. To the point of inspiring him? Thus for several months, the happy mother of four children the perfect love with Pete Davidson!

And she clearly has the comedian in her skin. In an excerpt from her new show, the star also let it be known that she could again get married.

” I believe in love. That’s why, with any luck, there will still be only one marriage for me.”, she revealed. To be continued…

In any case, for a few days an extract from an old episode of KUWTK loops on the Web. In a sequence, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian speak… Of romantic relationships!

“Not everyone finds their ideal person at the same time”, confided then the ex of Scott Disick. “Okay, but I don’t want to find her as a centenarian, her sister then replied. “Maybe you will fall in love ten times like Elizabeth Taylor”, had added Kourtney Kardashian with philosophy.

The American actress got married eight times for the little anecdote… “Oh how fun”, replied Kim Kardashian. “Marry yourself fourteen times”, joked her eldest.

What Kanye West’s ex replied bluntly: ” That’s what I want. Now that I think about it… That’s what I want. Elizabeth Taylor is like my idol. I could have new experiences with all these different people…”. For Internet users, this exchange means everything! The influencer left to imitate the famous actress…