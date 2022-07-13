Kim Kardashian: her darling Pete Davidson would like to become a dad!

Kim Kardashian could spend the second with her darling. And for good reason, Pete Davidson confided that he would like to be a dad.

It may well be that things are going faster and faster between Kim Kardashian and her darling. Indeed, Pete Davidson would like to be a dad. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian is overwhelmed with happiness

Kim Kardashian has been in a relationship with Pete Davidson for a year now. But, if the couple is talked about a lot, they do things at their own speed.

One thing is certain, the two lovebirds do not leave their fans indifferent. And for good reason, last June the couple freaked out on Instagram with a kiss.

To see them together, there is no doubt. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are happier than ever to the idea of ​​spending time with your partner.

A happiness that they do not fail to share with the fans of the star of the Web. Yes, between small declarations and exits hand in hand, there is love in all sauces with them.

The proof, Kim Kardashian and her darling no longer hide when they go out in the streets of Los Angeless. Finally, wherever it is, they no longer worry about the gaze of others and the paparazzi. Quite the contrary!

Moreover, after months of relationship, the ex-wife of Kanye West and Pete Davidson begin to consider beautiful projects together. And it’s nothing to say!

Yes, because it may well be that in a few months or years, Kim Kardashian’s family will grow. Indeed, Pete Davidson confided that he would like to become a dad. MCE TV tells you more!

Pete Davidson wants to be a dad

Since the 28-year-old has been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, he has matured a lot. Indeed, the comedian makes more of a man.

A new attitude that seems to please the star of the Web. Even if, what North’s mother loves above all is her slightly crazy side.

But, after months of relationship, the couple begins to consider real projects together. To the delight of their fans.

So the two lovers are making each other plans for the future. One thing is certain, they are likely to leave more than one person speechless.

It was therefore during an interview with Kevin Hart that Pete Davidson agreed to talk about his future plans. Thus, the young humorist would see himself as a dad.

” I am clearly very family. My favorite thing, that I haven’t accomplished yet, is that I really want to have a child”, explained the darling of Kim Kardashian. For him it’s more than a desire, it’s a dream.

If Pete Davidson seems well and truly ready to become a dad, remains to be seen if his darling agrees. Yes, because Kim Kardashian already has four children from a previous union.

One thing is certain, the young man is looking forward to reaching this chapter in his life. For the moment, nothing is done. He still has to wait to find out what his story with Kim Kardashian will give before having a baby.

