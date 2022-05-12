Kim Kardashian: her ex-husband Kanye West “goes to seek help”!

A source close to Kim Kardashian explained that her ex-husband, Kanye West, had decided to integrate a center to find help!

For months and months, Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. And for good reason, he had a lot of trouble digesting his divorce with his ex-wife.

Kanye West agrees to seek treatment

On social networks, Kanye West has been very virulent towards Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. He also created a clip in which he . A real shock for his ex-wife who did not expect it at all.

As fans might expect, Kim Kardashian actually condemned her ex-husband’s actions. Because of his actions, the latter has also seen his . But that’s not all.

Kanye West was also ousted from the Grammys. One thing is certain, nothing is going well for the rapper. On the other hand, it seems that he has decided to calm down. And for good reason, he has ceased its attacks on social networks.

The young man has finally accepted his divorce. And the couple of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Now, he no longer harasses his ex-wife and Pete Davidson. A source has also made confidences on the state of the artist.

A source close to the family said: “For the sake of the children, Kanye told Kim he would not be making any public appearances. No inflammatory statement on social networks. And that he will go somewhere to get better” .

According to this source, Kanye West would have finally agreed to go to a treatment center. In an interview with Page Six, a relative revealed: “For now, Ye has engaged in a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim” .

Kim Kardashian very happy with Pete Davidson

The source also revealed that Kanye West “focuses on the education of their beautiful children” . It must be said that for months, he made Kim Kardashian miserable. The latter would have begged to stop his attacks.

Pete Davidson, tired of seeing his darling at its worst, would have sent a message to Kanye West. After months of not saying anything, he finally took matters into his own hands. This text said: “Kim is literally the best mother I have ever met” .

Kim Kardashian’s darling also added: “What she does for these children (note: Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm) is incredible. And you are so lucky that she is the mother of your children” .

Finally, Pete Davidson swung: “I’ve decided that I won’t let you treat us that way again. And I’m done being silent” . A message that shows how attached the young man is to the reality TV candidate.

For her part, Kim Kardashian looks happier than ever alongside her darling. Out of respect for her children, she does not go too fast in their relationship. A source recently shared that .

For the moment, the mother of four children refuses that Pete Davidson spends the night at home. At least, for now. Case to follow!