Kim Kardashian: her fans congratulate her on revealing her face without makeup (video)

In the reality show “The Kardashians“, Kim kardashians showed up without makeup. A moment that surprised his fans. The reality TV star looked natural during Thursday’s new episode of the series Huluin a scene where she trains with her sister Khloe and Tristan Thompson.

Kim let the couple into her house, wearing a white bathrobe. On Twitter, fans praised her natural, unfiltered look. “I know the kardashians live in a world where “little people” will never go, but I think the new series is more open. Kim will say it all (good or bad) on herself and she shows herself without makeup. #Respect“.

Another tweeted: “Kim is beautiful, her makeup-free face is on point. We’d love to see her skincare routine.“

“Kim is so beautiful without makeup“, added a third.

Kim’s morning routine kardashians is intense. She revealed that she woke up at 6 a.m. to start her day with an hour-long workout routine that she described as a torture.“

She then spends an hour at the hairdresser and makeup artist, gets a manicure and pedicure every ten days, and has her eyebrows done every three weeks by the famous Anastasia.

Kim also opts for teeth whitening treatments, spray tans, laser hair removal and laser treatments to firm up her stomach and thighs.

“The kardashians promised an uncompromising look at the life of the famous family, and the series seems to deliver on that promise, at least when it comes to Kim’s morning regimen.“