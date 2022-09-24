Kim Kardashian: her incredible appearance in “House of the Dragon”!

Star Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner reproduce their version of “House of the Dragon”! MCE TV gives you more details.

The Kardashians have talent! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reunited for a parody from House of the Dragon on HBO! MCE TV gives you more details.

Kim Kardashian is taking Westeros by storm

Have you ever wondered what a parody of House of Dragons with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner? well James Corden did it!

The famous animator reunited the two sisters in a sketch parody of the Game of Thrones prequel. Baptized The Targashians, the show features Kim Kardashian and her little sister in a scene of a few minutes.

The host presented his sketch during the last episode of his show. “Has everyone here enjoyed House of the Dragon from HBO? » he first asks his audience.

“Well, listen, you’re not alone. In fact, this show is so popular that there’s already a brand new spin-off, check it out. » he announces later before launching the famous spin-off.

In the clip, we first discover James Corden disguised as King Viserys from House of Dragon. He speaks with his adviser and lets him know that he intends to make peace with his enemy, Grayson Lannister.

Kim Kardashian then arrives and talks to her “big brother”. She shows him the decapitated head of Lannister. Enough to make James Corden mad with rage! “He brings nothing to this kingdom” Kim then justifies himself. The parody also shows moments in a confessional where the two characters confide in turn.

A successful parody

James Corden therefore appealed to Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner to make a parody of House of Dragon. But that’s not all, Kris Jenner also participated in this hilarious skit.

Khloe Kardashian, who has welcomed her second child last July, also joined the party. The little family was therefore almost complete for this very successful parody.

Suffice to say that the Kardashian family seems to have more than one bow up its sleeve. As a reminder, Kim Kardashian has always let it be known that she was drawn to film and acting.

Lately, she even let it be known that she was ready to accept a role in a Marvel movie. It is still necessary that the famous franchise offers him to play the superheroines.

“Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so much fun to do. I don’t actively seek, but I think things come when they’re supposed to. » she confided. Suffice to say that Kevin Feige has received the message!

The young mother who raises her 4 children alone therefore seems to have dreams in her head. It must be said that Kim Kardashian is a touch of everything!

Seeing her play in a film or a series would therefore not be a big surprise. In the meantime, she continues to focus on her law studies. And also the education of his children. Recently single, she also let it be known that she was ready to find love again!