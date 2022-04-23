Kim Kardashian: her mother worried about her relationship with Pete Davidson?

According to several rumors, it seems that Kris Jenner has some concerns about the couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson!

It has been several months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. And the least we can say is that this relationship has not at all delighted Kanye West. For his part, Kris Jenner would also be worried.

Kim Kardashian in heaven with Pete Davidson

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian fans learned that she had . And the least we can say is that the fans did not think that she would go after her choice.

And for good reason, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent their entire summer together for big events. Some thought the brunette beauty was going reverse his decision about their divorce.

Plus, the rapper didn’t seem like he wanted a divorce at all. He did everything he could to get his ex-wife back. But it started to slip when the latter decided to dating Pete Davidson.

When the two performed a scene together on Saturday Night Live, they fell in love with each other. Since then, the two lovebirds have not let go. The reality TV candidate has also .

Some time after the formalization of his divorce with Kim Kardashian, the latter appeared with Pete Davidson on the social network. Not long ago, the young man also appeared at his side.

As a reminder, the mother of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm is back in a reality show: The Kardashians, broadcast on Hulu. If Kanye West does not validate the relationship of his ex wifeit is also the case of Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner worried about her daughter

All those close to Kim Kardashian seemed to validate her relationship with Pete Davidson. But according to rumours, Kris Jenner would be very worried. A source gave information to the HollywoodLife media.

According to this source, Kris Jenner would be “thrilled” that Pete Davidson treats Kim Kardashian well. On the other hand, the age difference begins to be felt. “Kris knows that Pete has only good intentions for Kim” .

The source nevertheless pointed out: “But she was not completely convinced that he could hold up in the long term” . Before adding: “For Kris and Corey (editor’s note: his darling), there hasn’t really been a challenge in terms of about their age differences” .

“Or even the fact that Corey has no children. Corey fits right in with their family. And Kris can understand why Kim Kardashian would think Pete is a keeper. Because he also fits in well” .

If Kris Jenner is worried about the age difference between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, she still validates this couple. And for good reason, the mother is very happy to see her happy girl in her romantic relationship.