Kim Kardashian: her podcast on criminal cases launched on Spotify

This Monday, October 3, Spotify uploaded Kim Kardashian’s “true crime” podcast that looks back on the case of Kevin Keith, a man the reality TV star believes was wrongfully convicted of a triple homicide in 1994.

Imprisoned for 28 years for a triple homicide he swears he did not commit, Kevin Keith is trying to prove his innocence and has found Kim Kardashian a powerful spokesperson.

The reality TV star has made her business a real workhorse. Alongside producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, she “worked with investigators and experts to demonstrate how the legal system is flawed,” as Spotify writes in its press release announcing the release of the podcast, titled “The System : The Case of Kevin Keith”.

A “true-crime” – a documentary genre that looks back on real criminal stories – as listeners particularly like them, and in which Kim Kardashian tells the story herself. “There have been so many ups and downs in the way this case has been handled – or mishandled – and we’re embarking on a quest for the truth,” Kim Kardashian told Interview magazine.

“The System” documents the case of Keith, who in February 1994 was arrested and charged with three murders in Bucyrus, Ohio. There was no physical evidence linking him exclusively to the crime, but he spent 28 years of his life behind bars, some of them on death row. Ohio Governor Ted Strickland eventually commuted his death sentence after his lawyers presented new evidence, which raised doubts about his guilt. He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

A strong taste for justice

Kim Kardashian has had a keen interest in criminal matters and criminal justice reform for several years. For three years, she has focused particularly on the case of Kevin Keith. “The more I learn about it, the more I think the world needs to hear what happened to him,” she said.

I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came w/in days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole. https://t.co/5dGF9JDcm7 —Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 16, 2019

In 2018, she had successfully petitioned Donald Trump to obtain the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent nearly 22 years in prison. She also advocated for death row inmate Rodney Reed, whose scheduled execution by the state of Texas was put on hold in 2019.

To follow in the footsteps of her famous lawyer father Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian even started training as a lawyer, and passed the “baby bar” in California, an exam that measures knowledge of law. However, she still has to pass the bar exam to be officially a lawyer.

“I’ve seen comments from people saying it was my privilege or my money that brought me here, but it’s not. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane’,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit the pursuit of your dreams and the achievement of new goals. You can create your own paths, just like me”.

a committed podcast

Kim Kardashian had struck a deal with Spotify in 2020 to produce and host an exclusive podcast for the music streaming platform.

For the release of “The System,” Kardashian and Spotify partnered with two organizations, Color of Change, a racial justice organization in the United States, and Calling All Crows, an organization that encourages music fans to join movements to justice and equality on issues such as mass incarceration, by raising awareness, acting and working collectively for social change.

The launch of Kardashian’s podcast on Monday came at the same time as the announcement that she had been paid a $1.26 million fine for touting one of the cryptocurrency assets without disclosing that she had been paid to do so.