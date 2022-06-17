Kim Kardashian: her relationship with her darling Pete Davidson is serious?

A source close to Kim Kardashian revealed if her relationship with her darling and comedian Pete Davidson was really serious!

For a few months, Kim Kardashian has embarked on a love affair with Pete Davidson. After having spent several difficult months because of , she embarked on another relationship.

Kim Kardashian very happy alongside Pete Davidson

Last year, the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was formalized. However, the rapper did not want at all Towards the end of their marriage, he did his best to hold her back.

Unfortunately for Kanye West, his actions didn’t work. In addition, Kim Kardashian has found love again. Indeed, during , she met the one who is her current darling, Pete Davidson.

It seems that the two had a real crush on each other. For his part, Kanye West has no not confirm this relationship at all. He did not hesitate to put a spoke in the wheels of the new couple.

On social networks, the rapper made quite shocking remarks. He did not hesitate to stalking your ex and Pete Davidson. The latter waited for the divorce to be pronounced to finally intervene.

The darling of Kim Kardashian has also sent several messages to Kanye West to ask him to leave his couple alone. If the rapper went far in , he ended up giving up.

Kanye West also had a relationship with another woman. However, this relationship did not last and they are separated. The reality TV candidate, meanwhile, proves that her story with Pete Davidson is more than serious.

“The couple is super serious and in love”

If some thought that the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was not going to last, they were wrong. A source told Entertainment Tonight that ” the couple is super serious and in love“. But that’s not all.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson” are already talking about their plans for their future as a couple“. It would also seem that the comedian has managed to score a lot of points with his darling thanks to his children.

As the months went by, the young man got closer to his darling’s four children. And in particular of her little boy Saint. Both have passed hand in hand for a moment. A lovely moment.

The source also explained: “Seeing him with his kids made him fall even more in love with Pete. Kim Kardashian and Pete look very invested in each other. And feel closer than ever” .

Before adding: “They had an incredible time in Tahiti. And look forward to the future” . In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé also talked about the relationship of his big sister with Pete Davidson.