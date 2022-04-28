Kim Kardashian: her relatives are launching false rumors about Kanye West?

A friend of Kanye West recently swung that relatives of Kim Kardashian and her family were inventing false rumors about the rapper!

This weekend, a source close to Kim Kardashian confided in Kanye West. According to his information, the latter would have confided to his ex-wife that he ” went to seek help“. Comments denied by a friend.

Kim Kardashian’s relatives accused of lying about Kanye West

A source close to Kim Kardashian told Page Six: “For the sake of the children, Kanye told Kim he would not be making any public appearances. No inflammatory statement on social networks” .

Before adding also: “And that he will go” . This same source claimed that the ex of Kim Kardashian would go to a treatment center. And for good reason, he would like to do everything to get better.

“For now, Ye has engaged in a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim” . On the other hand, it would seem that these remarks are to be taken with tweezers. And for good reason, a relative of the rapper denied this information.

Jason Lee, who hosted Kanye West’s Hollywood Unlocked interview, gave some info. In particular, he revealed that those close to Kim Kardashian and her family tended to invented rumors about him.

Kanye West’s friend said: “Ye monitors every headline about him and his family every day. Most are passed on to the media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians'” .

“They created a fake story that is not only false. But further jeopardizes his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim” . But that’s not all.

A friend of Kanye West denies rumors about the rapper

Kanye West’s friend revealed: “He focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father. And a creative genius long before any of the fake titles we’ve seen as lately” .

Finally, Jason Lee made a secret about Kim Kardashian’s ex. He stated : “If you don’t hear it from him, read it on his social media or get it from a press release he endorsed, it’s just plain wrong” .

It remains to be seen whether Kanye West will decide to speak out about these new rumors about him. While he is keeping a low profile these days, these words will surely make him react soon.

The fans, meanwhile, no longer know who to believe. For her part, Kim Kardashian has not spoken about this treatment story. On the other hand, the young woman really hopes that the

And for good reason, shortly before the formalization of their divorce, the two returned to war. Kanye West has not stopped and his new darling, Pete Davidson on social networks.

In an interview, Kim Kardashian also said that she felt very bad. And for good reason, these attacks really affected her. It seems to have done him a lot of good.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Kanye West will also be able to recover. Case to follow!