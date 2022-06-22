Kim Kardashian: her sister Khloé Kardashian is no longer a heart to take?

Kim Kardashian would not be the only one to be in love. Indeed, his sister Khloé would spin the perfect love with a businessman!

cupid seems do wonders within the Kardashian-Jenner clan… We know that Kim Kardashian lives a beautiful story with Pete Davidson. The latest news, Khloé would also have found a shoe that fits her. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian is over the moon

We can say that these last months have been rich in emotion for Kim Kardashian. After her separation from Kanye West, the star wanted to take her time before formalizing her couple with Pete Davidson.

Unfortunately for her, the artist seemed determined to make her live a real hell. Obviously, the interpreter of “Stronger” had hard to turn the page.

On social networks, the rapper has tackled her several times without blinking. For him, the influencer wanted to prevent him from seeing his children.

In the process, Kanye West also got confused with the new companion of his ex-wife. But because of the inflammatory posts, Ye ended up get banned from Instagram!

Since then, the ex-son-in-law of Kris Jenner is much more discreet. For her part, Kim Kardashian is doing her best to ease tensions with the latter.

On the occasion of Father’s Day on June 19, Kourtney’s sister also sent him a beautiful message on the Web. “Thank you for being the best father to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye”, she captioned while revealing an unpublished photo of the main interested party with their happy tribe.

At the moment, Kim Kardashian is mainly focusing on her new projects. In particular on its countless brands… But also on its new show called “The Kardashian”. A second season could even be shot!

Khloé Kardashian would have found her half

Like Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloé has not always been lucky in love. Quite the contrary!

For a long time she tried to save her relationship with Tristan Thompson. But the countless infidelities of the basketball player got the better of their story.

“I remember when he cheated on me just before I gave birth and I still got to have him in the delivery room. So yes, it may look strange from the outside, but when my daughter watches my videos, these videos will be so pure and perfect”she confessed for Good Morning America.

For Omar Lodom’s ex-wife, True’s dad is “a good father” and stay “a good person”. “This just not a type for me», has also added Khloé Kardashian.

According to Page Six, the founder of Good American would no longer be a heart to take. Indeed, according to our colleagues Kim Kardashian would have introduced a wealthy investor… And the magic would have worked very quickly.

The lovebirds reportedly flashed for each other over dinner. According to a relative of Khloé Kardashian, the latter would be ” really good “ with her new darling.

However, she would also like to take her time. History that things evolve slowly… And positively. Her past love affairs would have been a lesson for North’s aunt. Thus, Khloé Kardashian wishes to live from day to day without taking the lead!