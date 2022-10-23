Kim Kardashian: her sister Khloé Kardashian very proud of her evolution!

On her Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian told her sister, Kim Kardashian, that she was very proud of her incredible evolution!

This Friday, October 21, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday. On occasion, several members of his family have . This is the case of Kris Jenner but also Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé very proud of Kim Kardashian

Another year has come for Kim Kardashian. This weekend, she celebrated her birthday. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian wrote her a

Khloé wanted to highlight the courage but also the incredible journey of Kim Kardashian. First, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Keeks! My brave and remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday! » .

added : “Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we just become more resilient. And, in my opinion, you are the model child of resilience. So thank you for the birthdays” .

“Because you have become stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs. You’ve managed to get kinder and sweeter over the years.” .

Kim Kardashian’s sister also revealed: “I thought people got more grumpy as they got older. But you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person.” .

She continued: “The busier you are, the more you give to those you love. you give your best in all areas of your life. Whatever you decide, you accomplish and you do it to the highest degree, be it a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, aunt, entrepreneur, lawyer, (I can go on and on)” .

” I will do anything for you “

Afterwards, Khloé claimed that Kim Kardashian was doing things to the fullest in her life. And that she was not satisfied with the less well. She also confessed that her life really inspired him on a daily basis.

The young woman also confessed that she felt “blessed” to have a sister and a best friend like Kim Kardashian. Before revealing: ” I will do anything for you. Absolutely everything. I won’t even ask questions.” .

She also explained: “I will blindly follow you wherever you go to support you. And protect you. (…) All I’m trying to say is that I proudly and honorably had you until the time was up” .

True’s mom also promised Kim Kardashian to always be present in her life. Before claiming that Kanye West’s ex had also deserved all the beautiful things she has in her life.

Finally, Khloé concluded: “To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, congratulations my sublime sister! I love you my soul mate” .

An adorable message that did not fail to please Kim Kardashian. And for good reason, the latter commented on her sister’s Instagram post. She revealed: “OMG, that made me cry. I love you forever “ .

One thing is certain, the sisters have an incredible bond between them. Lately, Kourtney has also revealed that Kim Kardashian and Khloé have had a big connection !