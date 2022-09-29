Kim Kardashian: Her sister Khloé refused a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson

Almost 2 years ago, Khloé Kardashian refused a marriage proposal from the father of her children Tristan Thompson, without having told her family. The information has just been revealed in the last episode of the reality show “The Kardashians”, broadcast this Thursday.

NBA star Tristan Thompson secretly proposed to Khloé Kardashian in December 2020. Unfortunately, the reality TV star turned down the offer on the grounds that she didn’t feel comfortable and “proud” of their relationship following the infidelity scandal that rocked their union.

Indeed, it was Kim Kardashian who gave the information in the new episode of reality TV devoted to their family. “He proposed to you and you never told us!” I had to ask him months later,” Kanye West’s ex asked his sister.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure it’s a totally different relationship’ because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to someone, and that’s why I said, “I’m not comfortable accepting this now because I’m not excited to tell my family,” Khloé, 38, replied to her 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian.

And to add: “Even if it hurt him to hear that, it was the truth. I will never accept such a request and give anyone false hope. »

In the show’s sequel, the family tried to figure out how to help Khloé, who is still reeling from discovering Thompson’s infidelity with whom she shares two children, four-year-old True and another two-year-old boy. month. “I don’t know if I’m strong,” Khloé said. “I’m literally numb to all this bullshit,” she said.

Similar items