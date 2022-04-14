Kim Kardashian: her son comes across compromising images of her!

Kim Kardashian’s son comes across compromising photos that his mother would have preferred he never see! We tell you more.

It had to happen one day… Kim Kardashian’s son discover compromising photos from his mother ! MCE TV gives you more details.

The Kardashians on Hulu

After the announcement of the end of the show the Incredible Kardashian Family, the fans were very sad not to be able to follow the daily life of their favorite family. But that was only for a short time.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian and his clique are back on our small screens. This time, the most publicized clan in the United States has chosen to camp on the Hulu channel.

This Thursday, April 14, fans were able to discover the new show of their favorite stars. Soberly called The Kardashians, the television show once again takes us into the restless life of Kim Kardashian and her family.

The first episode sets the tone: the dramas are far from over within the clan. This time, Kim Kardashian’s past is catching up with her.

If everyone has their saucepans, you should know that those of the young woman are no secret! In 2007, the star found herself at the heart of a scandal when an intimate video filmed with her darling at the time, Ray J, burst onto the internet.

Since then, the pretty brunette has been trying to forget this shameful episode in her life. But Kanye West’s ex-wife knew it was only a matter of time. And it seems that the mother of the family today has a hard time getting rid of this big file.

Kim Kardashian in tears

The new show The Kardashians therefore begins very strongly. She is indeed a Kim Kardashian collapsed that we find on the screen. And for good reason: his son fell on highly compromising content for her.

While enjoying the sun with her family around a barbecue, the young mother noticed a photo of her on the iPad of Saint, her 6-year-old son. “There was a shot of me crying, and then I looked and there was something very inappropriate written on it like Kim’s new sex tape. » explains the young woman.

Kim Kardashian then explain that it was maybe pictures which had not been broadcast before. ” The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface 20 years later, especially for a while with my whole family. » she adds.

Kim Kardashian seemed exhausted. She will explain later that she absolutely had to take care of this story before one of her children falls on it.

” If my son had been a little older and he could read, I would have been ashamed.” confides the young mother. “For twenty years, I have had this sword of Damocles above my head (…) The message is more important than the dollars at the point where I am. I’m not doing anything wrong, I just want to protect my reputation and the well-being of my children.” adds the 41-year-old mother.

The young woman therefore seems determined to do disappear this old file. Case to follow.