Kim Kardashian: her special edition Beats Fit Pro out of stock!

A week ago, Kim Kardashian hit the bull’s eye when she teamed up with Apple for some new headphones. The proof, its special edition Beats Fit Pro is already in sold out in the US. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian excels in business

It is no longer useful to present it. And for good reason, in the four corners of the globe, everyone knows Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of Kanye West.

It must be said that in a few years the star of the Web has created a real empire. Besides, she Skims brand has something to do with it.

Created in 2019, the latter was very quickly a huge success. It must be said that with Kim Kardashian at the head of the brand, she could only be a hit.

Thus, last January, the underwear brand exceeded more than $3 billion. A real pride for Kim Kardashian.

But, the star of the Web constantly trying to stand out from the rest. It is for this reason that she often launches new campaigns.

Thus, last July, Paris Jackson posed for the new Skims campaign. Enough to allow Kim Kardashian to show her influence in her field.

Yes, because not all brands can afford to have such stars for their campaigns. But, for the businesswoman, it’s child’s play.

That said, the networks star also likes to be the eye-catcher. That’s why, a few days ago she agreed to work with Apple to promote the new Beats Fit Pro.

Wireless headphones that quickly became victims of their success. And for good reason, they are out of stock in the USA. MCE TV tells you more!

The Beats Fit Pro out of stock in the US

A week ago, day for day, Kim Kardashian unveiled his new association with Apple. An agreement, which was intended to promote the new Beats Fit Pro. Limited edition wireless headphones.

One thing is certain, the star of the Web and the American giant hit the mark with their collab. And it’s nothing to say!

In just a few days, these were out of stock to USA. What comfort Apple in its choice of star for this collab.

So, anywhere in the USA, it is no longer possible to find a single pair of the latest wireless headphones. And for good reason, they went like hotcakes.

The new colors of the Beats Fit Pro, Moon, Dune, and Earth have been very popular with Apple customers. Besides, for all those who follow Kim Kardashian on the networks, they may have noticed that the colors resemble those of its Skims brand.

But, all those who wish to have the chance to get them, it seems that they remain some in France. So, a piece of advice, it is better to be reactive.