Kim Kardashian: her unexpected confidence on The Kardashians season 2!

Watching season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made a rather unexpected confidence on reality TV!

Kim Kardashian has finally watched the Season 2 premiere of ‘The Kardashians’. She revealed that this new program shows her family very vulnerable. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian: her big comeback in reality TV

After announcing the final end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian announced the arrival of The Kardashians!

We have to believe that the Disney+ platform made them a more than tempting offer ! A few months ago, you were able to discover North West’s mother, but also Kourtney Kardashian and all her sisters.

Fans discovered some great twists. First, they could see the beautiful relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott. Their project to have a baby moved more than one! And for good reason ! She is undergoing treatment to have the chance to give birth.

And season 2 of The Kardashian will be released September 22 on Disney+. The emotion is at its peak! Moreover, Kim Kardashian made an unexpected confidence on this sequel.

She revealed that her family had done everything possible to come out as best they could. The sisters are all very touching. They are even vulnerable. This Tuesday, the main star told Michael Strahan more during an interview with “Good Morning America”

“We didn’t promote it. We’re not going to do that. Because it’s a really deep and even vulnerable episode. We touch on things that we haven’t talked about, so I think people will be really surprised. »

That’s qmakes me want to know more. Isn’t that the best promo shot!

1 — Keeping videos of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian with multiple women 2 — Wait until the birth is near 3 — Ask the Daily Mail and TMZ to release everything at the same time 4 — Make sure it will be in the 15th season of #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/49eNxaxcyp — Wyzman Rajaona 🏳️‍🌈 (@WyzmanRajaona) April 11, 2018

A very emotional season

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she will be more independent in season 2: “You are all going to see me making decisions for myself. And I always think about my kids, but usually I just do things for myself. »

It is true that the pretty brunette has been concentrating on her projects lately. Ellcontinued his law studies. She even talked about it during her participation in the Hillary Clinton series.

As a reminder, the former First Lady of the United States hosted a documentary series which is offered by “Gutsy”. She invites courageous and charismatic women to answer her questions.

Among them, Kim Kardashian spoke about justice and of the businesswoman she is to this day. Hillary and her daughter Chelsea asked her about her law school.

In season 2 of The Kardashian, you will also discover the suffering of Khloé Kardashian. The latter was again deceived by Tristan Thompson. The sportsman had a relationship with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in a pregnancy.

The ex of Pete Davidson has also revealed that she was very disappointed by his behavior. Kim Kardashian’s words make you want to head over to Disney+. Moreover, know that a season 3 is being filmed.