Kim Kardashian: her unforgivable blunder for lovers of Italy

Every Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is back with a new episode of the show The Kardashians, streaming on Hulu and Disney+. And the least we can say is that season 2 promises to be full of surprises… and moments”kardashianesques“. This Thursday, October 6, 2022, Kim Kardashian once again distinguished herself during a dinner in an Italian restaurant.

Kim Kardashian just wiped another blow. After explaining the causes of her breakup with Pete Davidson, the businesswoman hoped perhaps to focus solely on her law studies, sheltered from any further controversy. It missed. Kim Kardashian was indeed ordered to pay 1.3 million dollars for disguised advertising. An astronomical sumas the reality TV star was pinned for her promotional post on the EthereumMax website,

Fortunately, she can still count on the support of loved ones and family during difficult trials. Even if a huge argument can break out between the Kardashian sisters, we must still recognize that they also know how to make sense of things and stick together when necessary. As in the last episode of their new show, broadcast this Thursday, October 6, 2022. Viewers were able to follow Kim Kardashian during a trip to Milan.

An already cult sequence

It’s for attend her sister’s Prada fashion show, model Kendall Jenner, as she visited Milan Fashion Week. Accompanied by friends, the creator of SKIMS stopped at the restaurant “Ristorante Da Giacomo” to enjoy local specialties. As a model big sister, she even thought of taking a doggy bag. “I’ve always taken on those momager roles when we travel, especially with Kendall and me. So I’m going to bring Kendall a to-go to make sure she’s eaten and has authentic and delicious Italian food tonight“, she explains facing the camera.

Nevertheless, it is not for this generous gesture that this episode will remain anchored in the minds, as reported by our colleagues from People. Once the restaurant menu in her hands, she asked a rather disconcerting question to the waiter: “What are tortellini?” To which the man responded very professionally: “Like a ravioli“. The sequence is surprising… because it is still popular pasta, even if the star lives on the other side of the Atlantic. Even more surprising, his way of eating his plate of pasta: at the instead of poking them with his fork, instead she slid the noodles over the tines of the utensil. … Original. Is this how you start a fashion?