Kim Kardashian: her weight loss worries her fans a lot!

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss worries

This is the very slim figure that Kim Kardashian presented on the set of The Late Late Show by James Corden. A weight loss that has not escaped the fans.

Besides, many of them worried about it. A user even published a comparative photo of his time on the show in 2017 and then in 2022. The difference is glaring.

On the left part representing his passage in 2017, Kim Kardashian proudly showed off her curves. Which is much less the case in the photo on the right, taken in 2022.

“It’s scary to see“, confessed a fan. “The change is so drastic” , added another. In short, the reviews are quite negative.

As for theories, many people believe that this weight loss is due to her diet made in the run-up to the Met Gala. An event that dates back to May 2.

But now, to get into her dress, Kim Kardashian had to follow a very strict diet. Indeed, she had to lose several pounds in just a few days.

One thing is certain, such an abrupt change is not good for the body. Could this diet be the cause of this weight loss? which is still visible today? MCE TV tells you more!

Her dangerous diet as the Met Gala approaches

May 2, 2022 marked the opening of the Met Gala. A very important evening for both fashion designers and guest stars. It’s the most glamorous fashion night of the year!

For the 2022 edition, the theme was “Glamorous gold and white tie”. And, of course, the Kardashian sisters were on board.

For the occasion, Kim Kardashian had the honor of wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress when she sang Happy Birthday to the then president, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. The class!

Problem : she had to lose weight to fit into that dress and in a very short time. Thus began his very strict, even dangerous diet.

“I didn’t eat any carbs or sugar for about three weeks” she then assured. She confessed to eating only vegetables and “the cleanest proteins“.

She therefore shed seven kilos in record time. Which did not fail to worry the fans. So much so that the star was forced to explain.

“Without losing that weight, I just wouldn’t have been able to go, which wouldn’t have mattered. It was just important for me to achieve this goal”she confided.

However, it is a method that many experts describe as dangerous. It remains to be seen if Kim Kardashian will succeed in regaining weight in the weeks or months to come. It’s a case to follow, therefore!

