Kim Kardashian: Here’s What She and Her Sisters Would Look Like Without Surgery!

On the aesthetic side, no detail is set aside for the Jenner-Kardashian clan. Quite the contrary! The women in the family have all gone through plastic surgery. Whether it’s the oldest: Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Khloé, or even the youngest, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Especially since even Kris Jenner, their momager (mother and manager) has set an example. Botox, fillers, scalpel and injections of all kinds: their plastic is very different from that worn by the future lawyer and her sisters, before becoming famous. Yes, the notoriety of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has more or less democratized their sometimes abusive practice of surgery. What would they look like today if they hadn’t undergone so many physical transformations?

Kim Kardashian and her sisters: an AI reveals them without cosmetic surgery

An artificial intelligence (or AI) has developed an algorithm that has something to impress us… And send chills down our spines, in the era of deep fake and other digital fantasies. A viral video on TikTok revealed the physique that Kim Kardashian would wear, but also that of her sisters and her mother. We can say it, the result is incredible. It is based on old photos of the stars of reality TV, before they went under the billiards. The screen is split in two: at the bottom, a current video sequence of the star in question. At the top, the version recalculated by the AI, so as to erase its surgical operations. We can say it: it’s bluffing!

The predictions of this artificial intelligence therefore revealed that Kim Kardashian and her sisters were generally the same, with a few minor details. Her eldest, Kourtney, has much fuller lips today. Her youngest, Khloé, has a more delicate nose, more hollow jawline and cheeks. As for Kim herself, her eyes are more almond-shaped, her luscious lips and her refined nose. Kris, she knew how to blur the wrinkles and the signs that would betray her age, with botox and other injections. On the other hand, the one who appears the most metamorphosed remains Kylie Jenner. Indeed: she looks nothing like the young girl we discovered in Keeping Up With The Kardashian. The youngest displays a very different plastic, more mature, with fleshy lips, prominent cheekbones, lifted eyebrows and a more rounded chin. It must be said that Kim Kardashian’s little sister started very, very early!