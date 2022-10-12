Entertainment

Kim Kardashian hires security for her kids after Kanye West slip-ups

The recent mistakes of Kanye West will have once again impacted his ex-companion. Kim Kardashian explained that she had to hire private security to ensure the safety of their children.

Kanye West reveals the name of his children’s school

Kim Kardashian therefore resolved to request the services of private security, so as not to expose her children beyond measure. It must be said that her ex-husband does not really make it easy for her, Ye having revealed the name of the school where the children of the former couple are educated.

Enraged on Instagram just before his account went into restricted mode, West had expressed his anger at failing to place his children within Donda Academy. Annoyed, the mogul had relayed the name of the school where his descendants are currently… A potential risk for their safety. Anchored in controversy, having signed an anti-Semitic outing in recent hours, appeared wearing a t-shirt “White Lives Matter”a slogan taken up by white supremacist organizations, the rapper is scrutinized closely, and the precautions taken by Kim are not accidental.

According TMZthe school where the children of the West/Kardashian family are placed would therefore have hired a reinforced security service, while taking care to transfer the bill for the additional cost to Kim.

