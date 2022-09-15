Kim Kardashian ‘hopes’ Pete Davidson didn’t shade Kanye West with Emmys outfit

Image Credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Next by Pete Davidson appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans wonder if his super low-key look had anything to do with his former girlfriend’s ex-husband Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the The Kardashians the beauty just hopes it doesn’t. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she assumes it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Pete’s monochrome black look, sneakers and reflective white sunglasses.

“However, Kim seriously hopes it has nothing to do with him because she’s had enough drama for the whole thing,” they continued. “She knows Kanye doesn’t deserve Pete to sit around and take the hits, but she hopes he takes the high road and isn’t being petty about it all. She doesn’t have time for the mess and even though she understands where Pete is coming from, Kim thinks it really isn’t worth it. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he can just let it go. »

Pete appeared on stage on TV’s biggest night to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series – an honor that ironically went to another embattled ex Jason Sudeikis and his comedy Ted Lasso. It’s hard not to imagine that Pete was actually calling Kanye, which tormented the SNL alum via Instagram for months.

He wore an outfit, pants and top that looked almost identical to what Kanye wore during a Met Gala appearance. Kim and Kanye split in February 2021. The SKIMS founder later got back together with the King of Staten Island star, dating him for nine months from October 2021 until their split in early August.

As Kim and Kanye’s split intensified, a separate source said the rapper was struggling. “Kanye is not well,” said a source PEOPLE Magazine in February 2021. “He is anxious and very sad. He knows the wedding is over and there is nothing to do right now. He also knows what he loses to Kim.