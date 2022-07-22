Kim Kardashian: how is her relationship with Ye since the divorce?

Kim Kardashian is totally fulfilled with Pete Davidson. But her ex Kanye West would not see their relationship very favorably…

After her separation from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has quickly found love with Pete Davidson. A situation that would not moreover not easy to live for Ye. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is over the moon

For many years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made the tabloids dream with their love story. Complementary, the two stars had found each other.

Being a reality TV star, the young woman was able to find in him a real Pygmalion. Very quickly, Kanye West also completely revamped his half.

Same story for his illustrious family! Everyone has been there…

“From the start of their relationship, he begins to influence her. But I would even say that they influence each other, it’s not only in one direction. She very quickly becomes his muse. has also analyzed Pauline Delassus, author of the book “Kim Kardashian’s Night” for ELLE.

In the process, the duo married with great pomp in Europe and 4 children will complete their lovely family. But over time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also drifting apart.

Kris Jenner’s daughter constantly lived in LA while Kanye West preferred to isolate himself in Wyoming. To make matters worse, the star also faced countless escapades of the rapper.

Being bipolar, Kanye West gave a hard time to his half. After ups and downs, Kim Kardashian has also ended up recording their divorce in 2020 to everyone’s surprise.

Surprisingly, the businesswoman will wait several months before formalizing her new relationship with Pete Davidson. Few people would have bet on them…

Kanye West takes his troubles patiently

Casually, it will be 1 year since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating. And the lovebirds seem to love each other like the first day!

Kourtney’s sister took her time before introducing her to those around her. ” Honestly, I wanted to be sure of myself, and not be like, ‘Oh my God, I met someone and I’m really having fun,“, confessed the young woman in “The Kardashians“.

But also: “Tu see, like start talking about it publicly, to not be together a few months later, I would have looked like an idiot. Or of a p***, with the choice. “.

And also to underline not without humour: I wasn’t like “Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with [Pete Davidson]I was just thinking that he had a “BDE” (“big dick energy”), I had to go…I was ready to fuck. “.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be “more in love than ever”. “The two spoke to have children together”, confessed an anonymous source to the tabloid.

A project that would annoy Kanye West to the highest degree. ” Kanye West is always bitter about everything, but he tries to accept that Pete is here to stay,” we learn. “Kanye West will never totally give up on the idea of ​​getting back together with Kim. But he gradually understands that it is becoming less and less realistic and that torments him (…)”.

On a daily basis, the interpreter of “Stronger” would keep a low profile so as not to make waves… At least for the moment ! To be continued…