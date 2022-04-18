Kim Kardashian: how Kris Jenner helped her overcome her divorce?

In a recent interview, Kris Jenner explained that she helped Kim Kardashian overcome her divorce from Kanye West!

Last year, Kim Kardashian had a pretty tough year. And for good reason, after years of marriage, she decided to . Fortunately, she was able to count on the support of Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian divorced from Kanye West

The Kardashian family is not spared from divorces. Many family members like Kim Kardashian have gone through this difficult ordeal. This is also the case of Kris Jenner who divorced Caitlyn Jenner several years ago.

For her part, Khloé Kardashian has also divorced, just like her big sister Kim Kardashian. The latter is not for the first time. Before Kanye West, she married twice.

The beauty has also seen this divorce as a new failure. Especially since, unlike the other two times, this time she started a family with her husband. As a reminder, Kanye West and his ex had four children.

Two daughters: North and Chicago. And two boys: Saint and Psalm. Despite this beautiful family, the mother asked for the divorce to the father of her children in February 2021. The formalization took place a few months ago.

And the least we can say is that the first few months were quite difficult for Kim Kardashian. If now she is spinning, she had a hard time going up the slope.

The beauty was still able to count on the support of her mother, Kris Jenner. The latter tried to bring him everything his support in overcoming this ordeal. She gave him lots of advice.

Kris Jenner helped her daughter get through her divorce

In an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph, Kim Kardashian’s mother confided. She confided: “I think there’s a lot going on where we all have definite boundaries as to what we share about someone else” .

Kim Kardashian’s mother continued: “Because it is also about their private life. So you really have to consider who else is in the photo and who we’re talking about” .

Kris Jenner also added: “When one of us is going through something big in our life, it’s really important for us to understand that there aren’t always going to be a lot of other people who will understand the situation” .

Before revealing: “So we try to be there for her (Kim Kardashian) and pay attention to what’s going on. We all spend a lot of time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her whole family.” .

Now, Kim Kardashian looks much better. Now she is very happy alongside Pete Davidson. He gives her all the love she needs. Recently, .

The young man and his darling should also. For his part, Kanye West remains very discreet since the formalization of the divorce. He preferred to relax away from the media on his island. To be continued !