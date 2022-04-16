Kim Kardashian: how much did her family get for The Kardashians?

The Kardashians is now available on Disney+. Here’s the huge amount Kim Kardashian’s family got for the show.

If you want to know how much money Kim Kardashian’s family received for the filming of The Kardashians, you may be surprised. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z about this colossal sum.

Kim Kardashian at the heart of a controversy

Many of you are still following the news surrounding Kim Kardashian. And for good reason ! The young mother continues to share her daily life on social networks. And this, to the delight of its subscribers.

Very active on the web, the pretty brunette is having a field day. But far from wanting to settle for his Instagram account to reveal his private life, the star has just launched a new project.

This Thursday, April 14, the first episode of The Kardashians was available on Disney+. A unique opportunity to find Kim Kardashian and her family on the small screen. But before this new show launched, the mom of North, Saint, Palm and Chicago promoted her.

Recently, she gave an interview to Variety. An interview during which the daughter of Kris Jenner made inappropriate remarks. “Move your ass and get to work (…) it seems like no one wants to work these days. »

This is what Kim Kardashian advised women in the columns of our colleagues. A statement that quickly made the buzz.

Aware of her clumsiness, the young woman therefore decided to apologize. “This statement that I said was taken without the questions and the conversation that I had before that (…). It became a really out-of-context soundbite”she launched in Good Morning America.

And to add: “This soundbite took me out of the notion and the question I was asked just before, which was that after 20 years in the industry, I was just famous for being famous. »

“And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question which touched on this question about what advice you would give to women. »

A colossal sum for The Kardashians

Anyway, Kim Kardashian’s new project is finally available on Disney+. A program produced by Hulu.

And if you are a little interested in the bank account of the most famous family in the United States, know that the salary of the members of the clan was considerable. In any case, this is what Kris Jenner suggested in a recent interview for Variety.

According to her, the proposal for the video-on-demand service had been “the key to their return to television”: “ Money always matters. I think anyone would be stupid to say that money doesn’t matter anymore”.

Kim Kardashian’s family would have thus received $100 million. Or about 92 million euros. A tidy sum they would have divided.

” We are all equal. It certainly played a role because we devote so much of our personal lives to entertainment. (…)”

“But not all money is good. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us. It can’t just be for financial gain. It does not work for us”. So this is what Khloé Kardashian recently revealed.