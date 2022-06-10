Kim Kardashian humiliated in London! Elizabeth II sends the reality TV queen to graze
While Queen Elizabeth II of England is currently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of reign over the United Kingdom, the latter recently snubbed Kim Kardashian, as revealed by the Daily Mail on Friday 3 June 2022.
Emblematic face of the British monarchy since her accession to the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II of England celebrates her 70th anniversary as head of the United Kingdom this year, which constitutes a record in the matter. For the occasion, the British royal family organized numerous festivities as part of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee. Citizens residing on the territory of Great Britain are of course invited to attend, thanks to the establishment of exceptional public holidays. The first festivities began on Thursday June 2, 2022, with the traditional military parade called Trooping of the color.
On this occasion, the entire British royal family had gathered, with the exception of Prince Andrew, who was not invited because of his legal setbacks. The latter is not the only one not to be welcome at the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Indeed, according to the information revealed on Friday June 3, 2022 by the DailyMail, American reality star Kim Kardashian was snubbed by the royal family. The latter, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her companion Pete Davidson, had requested tickets to attend the Platinum Party organized on Saturday June 4, 2022.
Kim Kardashian ready to settle for non-VIP seats to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Party
Unfortunately for them, Buckingham Palace rejected the couple’s request, as did publicists for the BBC. Despite this refusal, the DailyMail reports that Kim Kardashian tried to get tickets through other means. The reality star reportedly clarified that she wouldn’t mind having non-VIP tickets. As a reminder, several artists such as Queen, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will perform on stage during the Platinum Party, as part of the Queen of England’s Jubilee. In total, 10,000 tickets were allocated through a public ballot, while another 7,500 tickets were given to key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, but also charities.
© Agency
2/12 –
Queen Elizabeth II of England
Trooping of the color – Queen Elizabeth II of England attends the ceremony alone at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021.
© Zuma Press
3/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (who wears the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York, May 2, 2022.
© Future-Image via Zuma Press/Bestimage
© Agency
4/12 –
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II takes part in the Big Lunch Initiative on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Saint Ives on June 11, 2021.
© Backgrid UK
5/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian fitting for her dress (that of Marilyn Monroe) for the 2022 MET Gala evening in New York, May 3, 2022.
© AGENCY
6/12 –
Queen Elizabeth II of England
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attends the prestigious ‘Royal Ascot’ horse race in Ascot, UK on June 19, 2021.
© Backgrid UK
7/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and her family went to dinner together at the “Puny” and “Cafè Excelsior” restaurants, privatized for the occasion. Portofino, May 20, 2022.
© Avalon
8/12 –
Queen Elizabeth II of England
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the ‘Trooping the Colour’ military parade as part of the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (70 years of reign) in London, June 2, 2022.
© Avalon/Panoramic/Bestimage
© Backgrid UK
9/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and her family went to dinner together at the “Puny” and “Cafè Excelsior” restaurants, privatized for the occasion. Portofino, May 20, 2022.
© Agency
10/12 –
Queen Elizabeth II of England
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for the launch of illuminations of over 3,500 lights across the country to honor her 70-year reign, her Platinum Jubilee. June 2, 2022
© Backgrid USA
11/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian prepares for a photoshoot in Calabasas for her Skims clothing brand. May 27, 2022.
© Agency
12/12 –
Queen Elizabeth II of England kicks off the start of the official Queen’s G planting season
Queen Elizabeth II of England kicks off the start of the official planting season of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) at Balmoral Estate, UK, on October 1, 2021.