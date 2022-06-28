Kim Kardashian humiliated, she was snubbed by Queen Elizabeth II

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous personalities in the world. But there is one even better known than her and against whom she cannot compete: Queen Elizabeth II in person. And Kim has just had the bitter experience of it. According to DailyMailhis dream of seeing the sovereign and the royal family up close, very close, on the occasion of the platinum jubilee has just been shattered.

Kim Kardashian snubbed by the Queen

Kim has done everything, tried everything to be able to go with her boyfriend Pete Davidson to the ” Platinum Party which will take place this Saturday. In vain. They will however be some 22,000 privileged people to be able to party in front of Buckingham Palace – ordinary people, deserving people and hand-picked personalities – and enjoy an exceptional concert. However, according to the tabloid, and despite his pleas, Buckingham Palace categorically refused his request.

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian’s pleas to attend the Jubilee celebrations https://t.co/dk5jvBhBJE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 3, 2022

But will she give up? Not his type. “Kim is ready to do anything to acquire a ticket, even non-VIPassured a relative of the young woman on a daily basis. She is rarely refused access to an event, which is quite surprising, especially since she does not travel to the UK often. Kim and Pete love the royal family and really wanted to be part of this special celebration. » Barring a miracle Otherwise, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will watch it from afar, or from their hotel room. After all, they are already in London…

