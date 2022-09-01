Kim Kardashian icy as ever in the new Balenciaga campaign!

Between Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga it’s a great love story that grows from year to year. So much so that their collaboration is a hit!

Difficult to dissociate, Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga now. The star and the luxury brand are one. And the latest campaign proves it once again. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

How was this love for Balenciaga born?

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a true fashion icon. Besides, she even received an award to score well.

She owes this award to her ex-husband Kanye West, without whom her style would not have been as defined as it is today. Kim Kardashian assumes this point. So much so that in the Hulu series The Kardashians, she reveals to be lost since the rapper no longer advises her before big events.

Eh yes, Kim Kardashian had to do without Kanye West to continue to dress well and above all not to disappoint his fans. Thus, she therefore turned to a brand that she has loved for years and that she often wears without being the face of it, or even paid for it.

It is of course about Balenciaga, the brand that is part of the French luxury group Kering. Since 2015, Demna Gvasalia has held the position of artistic director. Very quickly, he propelled the house to a new level.

His inspirations (atmosphere Matrix, dadstyleetc) led many stars to take an interest in Balenciaga pieces. This is also the case of Kim Kardashian.

On March 6, 2022, Kim Kardashian then wore yellow adhesive tape stamped Balenciaga during the brand’s memorable Fall 2022 show. An iconic look that Lizzo did not hesitate to use for a photo shoot for ELLE magazine.

North West’s mom takes it a step further and scrolls even during the last Balenciaga Haute Couture show. And this alongside Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa or Nicole Kidman.

Kim Kardashian is now the Balenciaga muse. She therefore has access to the brand’s entire wardrobe. MCE TV tells you more!

Amazing Kim Kardashian in latest campaign

Wearing a Balenciaga garment is, in a way, adopting an attitude. And that, Demna Gvasalia understood it well! the muse, Kim Kardashian too !

Indeed, for the new Balenciaga campaign, the artistic director has transformed Kim Kardashian as a very stylish Snow Queen. And for good reason, the blue dress thatshe wears is the last outfit from the fall 2022 show.

Two outfits in the colors of the Ukrainian flag closed the Balenciaga fashion show. The show then plunged the public into a horrible snowstorm. Of course, Kim Kardashian was there to see it all.

Arrival in black jumpsuit, so she put on the Balenciaga scotch on the spot. On this occasion, Kim Kardashian even shared a behind-the-scenes video. Yes, she gives everything to be fashionable.

The aunt of Stormi Webster rubs shoulders in this advertising campaign, the storm at first. Before finding in a snowy forest in a flowery dress.

Kim Kardashian has therefore played the model for the lens of photographer Daniel Roche. For this campaign, Justin Bieber does not appear. Nor Isabelle Huppert!

One thing is certain, all the stars are snapping up Balenciaga. Indeed, more and more of them are falling for the French brand. Which is not to displease the Kering group!

Photo credit :

PA Photos/ABACA