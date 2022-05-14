Kim Kardashian ignites the Web in a flamboyant outfit

Although his actions are regularly scrutinized, Kim Kardashian is particularly in the spotlight in recent days. Several events have earned the businesswoman talk about her, such as the latest Skims campaign, her shapewear brand, featuring Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel. Of course, we also think of her relationship with Pete Davidson, with whom she declared to be at peace, and that with her ex-husband, Kanye West, with whom she would, on the contrary, be on bad terms. But the major event of the week is undoubtedly the return of the incredible Kardashian family to our screens, with “The Kardashians”, available since Thursday April 14 on Disney +. In full promotion of the reality TV program, Kim K connects looks more breathtaking than each other. However, on April 13, the 41-year-old star was seen in a much more original outfit that did not fail to attract attention.

Read also >> How Kim Kardashian became a Disney princess

A fiery outfit

The reality star was pictured heading to a restaurant with her sisters in Los Angeles. Dressed in a sculpting flame-patterned sweater, flamboyant red leather skirt and incendiary Balenciaga leggings, Kim Kardashian’s fiery outfit did not go unnoticed. Finished off with a pair of glasses, a black faux-fur bag and long red gloves, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister’s outfit is worthy of a cartoon heroine. Theme party or simple fashion fad, we love Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking, who, whatever happens, is never discreet.

© Krome/Splash News/ABACA