Kim Kardashian ignites the web with a sexy snapshot with Pete Davidson

The couple weren’t hiding from the cameras or avoiding interviews, but Kim Kardashian was keeping a pretty low profile on her social media…until now!

Indeed, the businesswoman and reality TV star shared a series of intimate photos with her new lover, Pete Davidson, during a tryst.

Embraced, the couple seems more in love than ever.

“Evening snack,” Kim said simply, by way of explanation. The photos were taken after the premiere of the new reality show starring the Kardashian family and featured on Hulu. Although Pete Davidson chose not to walk the red carpet, leaving his new love to walk alone and with family members, the premiere still marked their first public event together.



Getty Images for ABA

“He is there to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be here with me. So I’m so happy he’s here,” she said of her on the red carpet.

Although the relationship is brand new, it seems solid, according to the words of the two lovebirds who have only nice words for each other. Not only does Pete Davidson have Kim’s name branded on his skin, he was also seen with Kim and Kanye’s kids earlier this week.

A surprising relationship, according to Kim herself, but which seems very serious.

