Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson: this new proof of love that says a lot…

In a relationship with Pete Davidson for several months now, Kim Kardashian seems to spin the perfect love. So much so that the young man made him the most beautiful proof of love, by getting a new unequivocal tattoo.

Their love is now indelible. Since Wednesday March 2, 2022, Kim Kardashian has been a free woman. Separated from Kanye West with whom she lived for more than 10 years. A few months after her separation, it was in the arms of Pete Davidson that the reality TV starlet offered herself a new lease of life. Yes, she did not want to officially display her romance with Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé, Kim Kardashian backtracked on March 16discussing her romance with the SNL comedian for the first time. “I have the cutest pictures of the two of us and I wish I was there like ‘oh my god we’re so cute’ but I was like ‘don’t be so desperate, don’t post too much, just give a preview’. I don’t know what is the best thing to do. I haven’t had any new relationships since before Instagram“she confided on the set of the American show, embarrassed.

Kim Kardashian had even confirmed to the host that Pete Davidson got a tattoo of My Girl Is A Lawyer (My girlfriend is a lawyer) on her collarbone, in her honor. A nice attention that the 28-year-old comedian reiterated, just this weekend.

Pete Davidson gets a new tattoo for Kim Kardashian

After getting his first tattoo of his girlfriend, Pete Davidson, who has a hundred designs all over his body, has once again proven his love for Kim Kardashian with a new cryptic drawing. As revealed Page Six, this Sunday, May 1, Pete Davidson was photographed leaving the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles this weekend with a new tattoo on his neck. If the photos are blurry, some Internet users have managed to decipher the letters inscribed on the comedian’s neck: “KNSCP”. Kim Kardashian fans immediately took to the tattoo, trying to guess what the letters might mean. And it didn’t take them long to come to the conclusion that the “K” would be for Kim, the “N” for North, the “S” for Saint, the “C” for Chicago and the “P” for Psalm, the children of the American influencer. One thing is certain, Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian and her little tribe, in the skin…