Kim Kardashian in cold with Kanye West? “We no longer speak to each other”

Divorced since March 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now continue their lives on their own. Parents of three children, the former flagship couple must nevertheless keep in touch in order to maintain a family life for the good of the little ones. However, it seems that the situation is not so simple…

Nothing goes between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! At war since the beauty’s divorce petition, the former lovers washed their dirty laundry for a long time in public, before finally breaking off all contact. Invited to confide in the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat this Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the star revealed to be cold with her ex-husband, especially since the formalization of their divorce last March. “At the start of the divorce, we grew apart a lot and went about eight months without speaking to each other. Then we finally started talking again. I went to the premiere of Donda and he always saw the children of course“, she explained at first.

“We no longer speak to each other”

For a few weeks, however, the former spouses have broken off all contact. “At the moment, everything is calm between us. We no longer speak to each other. But it’s not final“, assured the one who passed exams to become a lawyer. If the mother of North, Saint and Chicago harbors some resentment towards her former husband, she does not forget the good times spent with him. “I spent a decade of my life with this person. I have so much love for him and that will never change. But that doesn’t mean he was the right person for me… We both love our kids and the time we spent together. We’ll have this forever“, she concluded before saying that she only wanted the best for the father of her children.