Kim Kardashian in danger? A man would threaten his children, his family and Pete Davidson, she reacts

Kim Kardashian in danger? A man would have sent him “more than 80 letters” disturbing

Recently, Kim Kardashian made a name for herself with her diet and her 7 kilos lost to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the MET Gala 2022. Which had earned her criticism from Lili Reinhart, to which Kim K responded on the networks . The reality TV star and future lawyer is also in the news with her new show The Kardashiansbroadcast on Disney + in France, where we find Kim Kardashian but also Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

But the influencer would also have a big problem at the moment: she would have been threatened and would be in danger. The Blast has indeed obtained legal documents in which Kim Kardashian “asking the court to order a man – whom we have chosen not to name – to stay away from his home and family”. She therefore asked for a restraining order, that is to say a measure of removal, against this threatening man.

>> Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner… Their crazy salaries for their new show The Kardashians on Disney+ <<

His security team reportedly intercepted “more than 80 letters sent to Kim, including 30 in the past month”. The man “made several alarming threats, including that of killing his family and blowing up his offices” and “the man would have…

