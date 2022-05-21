Kim Kardashian, in danger: receives death threats and bomb

kim kardashian, a famous model and businesswoman, could be in serious danger, as she has received several death threats directed at her and her children. Even a bomb threat at her workplace.

This fact has forced his lawyer, shawn holleyhave to appear in front of the court to request a lawsuit for protection against the increasing letters received.

These will have as presumed sender to David Resendizreports TMZ. Resendiz would have obtained the address of his home and place of work to continue with the continuous threats.

Up to more than 80 cards, reports the aforementioned medium, the famous businesswoman of the Kardashian clan would have received threats not only towards her, but also directed at her four children.

TMZ also compiles some data extracted from the documents pertaining to the lawsuit. In writing, Kim Kardashian speaks of false statements of a sexual nature by Resendiz.

In addition, on April 25, he would have received another letter at his work office with even stronger content. The presumed author of the facts would have continued his writing with a bomb threat.

This situation caused the model’s defense to request a protection order up to 100 yards away. kardashian, affirms according to the web portal, he fears for his safety and that of his family.