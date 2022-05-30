Kim Kardashian in love: she kisses her companion Pete Davidson in a rare video

For several months, Kim Kardashian has been making perfect love with comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she is starting a new page in her life after her separation from Kanye West. This Sunday, May 29, in Instagram story, the star shared a video in which she shared a kiss with the one she now loves.

Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the love story seems set to last. Last March, the 41-year-old star finally formalized her relationship with the comedian, 13 years her junior, by posting photos of their couple on Instagram. Despite his desire to move on and close the page on his split with Kanye West, the rapper has led a veritable social media cabal against the mother of his children and her new boyfriend, so much so that Kim Kardashian has even begged to stop, fearing for Pete Davidson’s safety.

A few weeks ago, the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was finally formalized after seven years of marriage and four children, the reality TV star having decided to take his destiny in hand by initiating the separation. “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think that for two years, I decided that I was going to make myself happy. And it really makes me feel good. And even though it created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I chose myself“, she confided in the columns of vogue to explain his decision.

Pete Davidson, the new love of his life

Now, Kim Kardashian sees life in pink with Pete Davidson, with whom she no longer hesitates to appear on social networks. This Sunday, May 29, the star posted several short videos with her boyfriend, who also sports the same platinum blonde hair color as her. The opportunity for the two lovers to exchange an adorable kiss, confirming that everything was going like clockwork for their couple, after several months of relationship.

Sure of herself and of her love, Kim Kardashian would have even already presented her 28-year-old companion to her four children, of whom he would have had the first letters of their names tattooed on the back of their necks. That’s called believing hard in your relationship. !

Instagram screenshot