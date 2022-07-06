Kim Kardashian in Paris: she shows off her big weight loss in a flashy outfit!

It’s Kim Kardashian’s big comeback in Paris. She was photographed this Tuesday, July 5, getting out of a car, accompanied by her eldest daughter, North West. The 41-year-old actress wore a flashy green outfit, consisting of a camouflage t-shirt, leggings estimated to be priced at £2,300 according to the Daily Mail, and a pair of heels. Without forgetting her magnificent coloring as well as her little silver and sparkling handbag. An outfit that made visible his recent weight loss, estimated at “21 lbs” according to the English newspaper, which is equivalent to approximately 9/10 kilos.

Her daughter meanwhile, who has just celebrated her 9th birthday, had opted for an oversized teddy, matching sunglasses, wide black pants and platform shoes. She also held a Balenciaga bag worth £1,350 in her hand and wore crocs of the same brand, estimated at £675, on her feet. Her grandmother Kris Jenner was also present, along with her lover Corey Gamble.

A painful passive with Paris

But then, what is Kim Kardashian doing in Paris? She is heading to France for the Haute Couture Fashion Week which will be held all week. If big brands have already presented their parades like Dior, Giambattista Valli or even Chanel, they are still a lot to pass. This is particularly the case of the Balenciaga house, whose ex Kanye West is very close, which will be in the spotlight this Wednesday, July 6 from noon. Not impossible therefore to see the pretty brunette (who has become blonde) hanging out in the front row.

Kim Kardashian does not keep only good memories in Paris. In 2016, the sister of Kourtney and Khloé had been the victim of an assault in her mansion when she had already come to attend Fashion Week. The robbers had handcuffed her in her bathroom before leaving with their pockets full of jewelry. A painful episode for the reality TV star, who now seems ready to walk the streets of Paris again without a lump in her stomach. She seems since at peace with France since in March 2022, she was already back… to attend a Balenciaga fashion show!