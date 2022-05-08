Kim Kardashian in tears after he gave her his s*xtape – La Nouvelle Tribune

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are two famous American stars who have been in the headlines for many years. Formerly married with four children, KAnye West and Kim Kardashian separated a few weeks ago to live their lives on their own. The media was talking earlier this year about other images from an explicit video featuring Kim Kardashian and her ex Ray J. Kanye West went out of his way to bring the video back to his ex-wife despite the fact that he was no longer together. We now know how the reality star reacted.

The latest pictures from the kim kardashian s*xtape with her ex are now in her possession. This is possible thanks to her ex-husband who flew to Los Angeles to retrieve the hard drive the video was on. Back in New York, Kanye West came to return the hard drive to Kim Kardashian who did not hide her emotion. In the latest episode of the new reality series “The Kardashians” broadcast on Huluwe clearly see Kanye West brought back the video and Kim Kardashian burst into tears as she broke the news to her family.

Kim Kardashian claimed that Yes had recovered the images not only for her, but also for the four young children they share. ” I want to protect them as much as possible“, she said. ” And if I had the power or if Kanye had the power, like that, that’s just the most important thing for me. And I’m so moved because of it. “, continues Kim Kardashian.

Ye flew from NY to LA and back to NY overnight to get the remaining unreleased footage of Kim’s sex tape from Ray J and give it to her before her SNL appearance: pic.twitter.com/Mv0agCseUE — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) April 28, 2022

