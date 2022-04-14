Kim Kardashian in tears: her son came across images that she would have preferred to hide from him

After less than a year of absence, the Kardashian clan has made a comeback on Hulu, for new very eventful adventures. In the first episode broadcast this Thursday, April 14, fans were able to discover a particularly tormented Kim Kardashian, after her son was confronted with content on the Internet that she would have preferred to forget…

Everyone has pans, but Kim Kardashian’s have unfortunately been exposed to the world. In 2007, the reality TV star found herself embroiled in a scandal, while the sextape filmed a few years earlier with his companion at the time, singer Ray J, was released on the Internet. If she has since tried to forget this embarrassing episode, the ex-wife of Kanye West is having a hard time getting rid of this old file that some do not seem to want to bury. This Thursday, April 14, as viewers found the adventures of the Kardashian clan on Hulu, ten months after the shutdown of Keeping Up With The Kardashiansit is a collapsed Kim Kardashian who appeared on the screen.

As the family was quietly enjoying a barbecue in the sunshine, the mother-of-one noticed a picture of herself on her 6-year-old son Saint’s iPad. “There was a shot of me crying, and then I looked and there was something very inappropriate like ‘Kim’s new sex tape’“, she explained. Then to add: “Apparently, these are unreleased footage from my old sex tape. The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a while with my whole family. This m**** is so embarrassing and I have to take care of it (…) If my son had been a little taller and he could read, I would have been ashamed“.

Kim strikes back

Determined not to be intimidated, the mother of four decided to fight back. And in terms of law and counterattack, Kim Kardashian is not an amateur, who recently passed a bar exam, to follow in her father’s footsteps. “For twenty years, I have had this sword of Damocles above my head (…) The message is more important than the dollars at the point where I am. I’m not doing anything wrong, I just want to protect my reputation and the well-being of my children“said the 41-year-old star.

However, during a phone call with Kanye West, Kim could not help cracking up. “Rather die than let this sh*t happen again. I just want it to go away. They won’t piss me off like that“, she said. Palpable distress on the screen…