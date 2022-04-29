Kim Kardashian in tears when Kanye West brings her his sextape

The new version of the program The Kardashians, broadcast on Hulu, already has its share of surprises in store. Including a scene that allows you to discover a Kanye West bringing back to his ex-wife the hard drive containing his sex tape.

Kim Kardashian’s Tears

Despite their separation and the words exchanged by the media, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are always there for each other. The proof has just been given to us through this extract from the program The Kardashiansmaking us witnesses of the precise moment where Ye will have brought to his ex the famous hard drive supposed to contain his famous sextape with Ray Jembellished with scenes “unpublished”, as several sources have mentioned. Including the sulphurous Wack 100, among others.

Moved by Kanye’s gesture, Kim Kardashian will burst into tears. She will react a little later to the scene in question: “I know Kanye did this for me, but also for my children. I want to protect them from all of this as best I can. And if I have the power, or if Kanye has the power, it is essential to do it. I’m so moved, it means a lot to me. »

It seems that Ye met Ray J at the airport, in order to retrieve the tape in question, as he himself had reported: ” I met [Ray J] at the airport, I came back, and I delivered the computer to him at 8am. I gave it to her, she cried when she saw it. Do you know why she cried when she saw the computer? It represents all those times it has been used. It represents the fact that people didn’t really like her, but saw her as a commodity. »