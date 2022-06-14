Kim Kardashian, in the “eye of the hurricane” for spoiling the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian is back on everyone’s lips, this time for spoiling the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress and that the businesswoman and influencer took in the MET Gala 2022.

Kardashian assured that had to lose seven kilos to be able to get into the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F. Kennedy, but it seems that was not enough to stop the damage caused to the part valued at almost five million dollars.

The original owner of the dress, who sold it to the museum of Ripleys believe it or notaccused them and the influencer of having caused damage to the collector’s item.

“So committed to maintaining ‘the integrity of the dress and its preservation,’ it was worth it?”, Scott Fortner wondered in his The Marilyn Monroe Collection museum account.

He showed several images and explained that the dress is missing crystals and some of them hang by a thread.

So far neither the museum that preserved it, Ripley’s believe it or not, in Orlando, Florida, which acquired the garment for $4.8 million in 2016, nor Kim Kardashian herself have made any statements in this regard.

However, international media indicate that, after the controversy, the International Council of Museums has prohibited wearing garments with historical value to any celebrity.