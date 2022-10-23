Kim Kardashian in turn offers herself an incredible house in Malibu!

Free as the air, KimKardashian is fully focused on her. Besides, she has just offered herself a magnificent residence in Malibu!

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 42nd birthday today and in turn fell for a splendid house in Malibu. Convenient for joint custody of the children, since the two stars are no longer a couple. MCE explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian is getting into interior decorating

Kim Kardashian refuses nothing. Indeed, after having obtained the first bar exam to become a lawyer, the influencer is launching a new challenge.

Very attached to her appearance and the design of her house, she leaves nothing to chance. It is for the one that since October, Kim Kardashian has put on sale on the online site of SKKN by Skim her line ofhome accessories. Will it compete with IKEA?

One thing is certain, she knows that she is influential in everything she does. As a result, she can count on her fans to fall for this €115 tissue box or even this bathroom bin at 165 €.

Inspired by its skincare brand, its home products have the same coating as its face creams, namely concrete. Just that !

This taste for fashion and design, she developed it over the years with Kanye West. In effect, the rapper has always had this fiber, so he shared that with the mother of his children. But since March 2022, Ye and Kim Kardashian are officially divorced.

In the midst of divorce proceedings, Kanye West did not hesitate to buy himself a house in malibu. To bring it to his liking, he even called on the Japanese architect, Tadao Ando. And for good reason, he specializes in nature and concrete.

In short, everything the rapper loves. Kim Kardashian has just acquired a house in this same city. Is it for kids or not? MCE tells you more!

Take a peek at her gorgeous home in Malibu

In 2015, Kaia Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford occupied this sublime house sold at the time for more than 50 million dollars. A hell of a lot!

Before this property passed from the hands of the model to that of the future lawyer, part of it was sold to a hedge fund manager, Adam Weiss. The latter has ensured that this property goes upmarket by calling on Harrison Design.

The domain is so big, more than 24,300 m², that Cindy Crawford kept part (the small one) for herself but sold the larger one. It is therefore Kim Kardashian who will have the chance to take advantage of the land which is more than 12,000 m². His children will be able to enjoy a huge garden, but not only.

Yes, the news Kim Kardashian’s house has a private beach and a tennis court. She landed this domain for the modest sum of $70 million. Inside, there is a gym, but above all a breathtaking view of the sea.

North West’s mom should use this mansion as a vacation home. Kris Jenner also has her own and she is in Palm Springsconvenient to enjoy of the Coachella festival.

Another practical point, Kim Kardashian’s new home is 14 miles from Kanye Wes’t. With this purchase, she therefore becomes neighbors with Cindy Crawford, but also Leonardo DiCaprio. The class!

