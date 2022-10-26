Kim Kardashian in visible underwear with her sisters, her very sexy birthday!

If he did not appear on social networks, we know that Travis Barker had accompanied his wife, Kourtney, to the birthday of his sister-in-law, with whom relations seem to be in good shape. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was also present, she who had paid a beautiful tribute to her daughter on social networks. But the main absentees of the evening were undoubtedly… the children!

Surely stayed at home, seriously watched by an army of nannies, the party queen’s four toddlers (North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3) were absent, as were those of Kylie Jenner and Khloé (both mothers of two children) and the three wonders of Kourtney Kardashian, Mason (13 years old), Penelope (10 years old) and Reign (8 years old).

And all this allowed the siblings to party until the end of the night in a dream setting, a moment that must have been good for the young woman, upset in recent months by a difficult divorce with the father of her children, Kanye West, who then continued to harass her on social networks. A difficult period to live, during which several SMS from the young woman to her ex-husband had been revealed, in which she explained to him to be afraid of him and of his reactions. His relationship with Pete Davidson had not resisted.

Recently, the two also met for their eldest daughter’s basketball game … but did not speak to each other once, each remaining in his corner. The young woman also reacted to the rapper’s new anti-Semitic provocations by saying, without ever naming him, that “hate speech is never acceptable or excusable”.