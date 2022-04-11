Kim Kardashian insensitive to the mental health of her loved ones?

During her appearance on Kimmy Kimmel Live, a response from Kim Kardashian about her family’s mental health caused a stir.

Did she overstep the mark or just make a misplaced joke? That is the question. In any case, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kendall Jenner caused a strong reaction. Internet users, pointing to the fact that Kim K would have nothing to do with the mental health of his family.

Used as an example

A mistake that will change the image of Kanye West’s ex? Not so sure. Indeed, if you did not know it, the mother of Chicago, Psalm, North or even Saint, inspires many people on the planet. Some, not finding themselves fans, wonder why.

Because how could a simple reality TV candidate be used as a model for some? Well imagine that this is the case in a university of law. Where Kim Kardashian is often quoted for various reasons.

This is in any case what did know the darling of Pete Davidson. Explaining that his dissertation had been used as a model for other law students. Enough to prove that, even by doing reality TV, we can inspire.

Something to make Kim K’s new darling proud. Indeed, if you didn’t know it yet, Kris Jenner’s daughter is no longer in a relationship with Kanye West. She has found love again with a man much younger than her.

In the person of Pete Davidson. This did not please everyone. The comedian being much younger than the pretty brunette. But it’s probably Kanye West who has had the most across the throat.

Kim Kardashian’s ex keeps attacking his sweetheart’s new “keum”. The rapper can at least reassure himself by telling himself that he would see him no longer appear on the show reality TV show from his ex-girlfriend.

Kim Kardashian and her family’s mental health

Indeed, Kendall’s sister, Kourtney, or even Khloé, made the decision not to show her boyfriend at the start. Concretely, the beginning of her relationship with him will not appear on the screen. Fans will therefore not see the beginning of their story.

It remains to be seen whether this will make Kim Kardashian’s family members happy or not. Although some of his sisters seem to like Pete Davidson very much. Kourtney even accepted a double date with his sisterher new boyfriend, and the current man of her life.

But what interests you above all remains the accusations against Kim. And the fact that she would have nothing to do with the mental health of those close to her. All because of a comment to his sister Kendall on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The one who would be in a relationship with basketball player Devin Booker indicated that she sometimes cut off the chat from family group conversations. Following this, Kim K allowed himself the following comment: “for your mental health”.

Enough to make it clear that Kim Kardashian would therefore be asking questions about the mental health of her sister Kendall Jenner. This did not fail to react to Internet users. The latter then openly tackling the darling of Pete Davidson.