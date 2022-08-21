Kim Kardashian installs a home spa in her giant bathroom as she celebrates a friend’s birthday in a $60million mansion

KIM Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her friend’s birthday by turning her bathroom in her $60 million mansion into a home spa.

The 41-year-old shared photos and videos on her Instagram Stories of the elaborate ‘girls day’ setup.

In the first clip, Kim guided her followers through the peaceful setting with bouquets, plenty of massage tables and a rack of white robes for guests.

“For Olivia’s birthday, I installed a spa in my bathroom. So we are going to have a girls day,” she explained, scanning the camera around the room.

She showed off her massive rectangular vanity where several mason jars of cucumber water were placed at the end.

There were also tables of massage oils and white rose petals that filled her tub.

“Spa, SKIMS bathrobes, a few slippers,” she detailed the amenities in the video.

Kim called the occasion “Olivia’s Oasis” in honor of the girl whose birthday it is.

The next snap showed a rack of the SKIMS founder’s dresses and pairs of slippers neatly lined up below.

She tagged all of her gal pals in attendance, including guest of honor Olivia Pierson and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

In another clip, Kim zoomed in on white rose petals floating in the tub and flower arrangements perched on the ledge.

It wouldn’t be a day at the spa without the beauty mogul’s signature SKNN collection, which she also showed off to her guests.

The facials also included facials as she captured a photo of her friend lying on a massage table with her face under an LED light.

The girls seemed to be enjoying Kim’s home spa, as another snap was an overhead shot of their feet while cuddling up, putting on their matching slippers and bathrobes.

In the following story, the ladies posed in their spa attire as they sat on the edge of the tub.

Kim has also hired a professional to give “cool laser facials,” which he says eliminate fine lines and discoloration from the sun.

The mother-of-four bragged about the doctor and his treatment, saying, “Right here with all your magic tricks. We are there for that. »

Additionally, she treated guests to HydraFacial with an esthetician from Los Angeles-based wellness center La Belle Vie MedSpa, promising to give guests “glowing skin.”

The spa day comes just weeks after Kim ended her 9-month relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim started dating the 28-year-old comedian after the pair shared a kiss during a Saturday Night Live skit in October 2021.

According to E! News, a source close to the exes said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other.

“They found that the long distance and their busy schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship. »

Pete has been stepping up his acting gigs since leaving SNL in May and recently spent months in Australia working on his movie Wizards!

Meanwhile, Kim has been focused on filming her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians, and promoting her many new brands and collaborations.

BACK TOGETHER?

However, long before the breakup, rumors swirled that Kim had rekindled her romance with her ex Kanye West.

Kim filed for divorce from the 45-year-old rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The former couple did not address the speculation, although Kim dropped numerous hints on social media, hinting that the rumors might be true.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; Psalm, three.

