Kim Kardashian: Internet users want to boycott her SKKN products!

Nothing is going well for Kim Kardashian. Some of his admirers have decided to shun the products of his SKKN brand… The height!

Kim Kardashian would have pulled the rope a little too much ? Looks good… At the latest, part of his community seems to hate SKKN products. You will also understand why. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is fulfilled on all levels

Nowadays, Kim Kardashian is one of the women the most famous in the world. His private life ? It’s his business!

So, it all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. For several seasons, the star unveiled all aspects of his daily life in LA

Between disputes, marriages and cosmetic surgery operations, viewers were amazed. But in 2020 to everyone’s surprise, Kim Kardashian formalized the end of filming.

In the process, the influencer also separated from Kanye West. For a time, the ex-lovebirds also waged a merciless war on social networks.

Obviously, the rapper had a hard time accepting that the latter start a new life with Pete Davidson. But since then, water has flowed under the bridge. Phew!

The latest news, Kim Kardashian could also record a 2ᵉ season for her new show called “The Kardashians”. And that’s not all !

Ambitious, the happy mother of 4 children is constantly racking her brains to satisfy her fans with her countless brands. Unfortunately for the pretty brunette, one of her labels got the credit to hit the headlines… It’s SKKN By Kim!

You will see, Kim Kardashian took it for her rank. And it’s worth the detour.

SKNN By Kim atomized by Internet users

Versatility don’t scare Kim Kardashian… On the contrary!

Not a little proud, the daughter of Kris Jenner has several times teased new SKKN products on the web. If you want to have dream skin, follow the advice of the latter… according to her words!

With her ranges, she ensures that your skin will be perfect with her nine-step beauty routine. But on Twitter, many Internet users tackle her about it!

“So I bought the SKKN recharge by Kim… I don’t understand the concept. Give me back my money”, “The packaging looks cheap… Just like your bleached blonde hair. More importantly, what makes your skincare products so special? », can we thus read.

But also : “The aesthetics of the brand as a whole is Yeezy. Without forgetting that its price is higher than most luxury skin care. Others have also attacked the components of its creams.

“I reviewed the new Kim Kardashian skin care range and it is really overpriced crap (…)”, an anonymous person also protested. “The 2nd ingredient in her exfoliator is baking soda. Cheap, abrasive that destroys the skin barrier (…). Buy something else”.

Returns that may allow Kim Kardashian to rectify the situation in the future… To be continued !