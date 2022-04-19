Kim Kardashian invites Victoria’s Secret angels for her Skims brand!

For the redesign of her Skims underwear brand, Kim Kardashian surrounds herself with former Victoria’s Secret angels!

Kim Kardashian has decided to breathe new life into her Skims brand by offering more sensual pieces, while maintaining their comfort. She invites the Victoria’s Secret angels for the promotion ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian surrounds herself with the best

At the head of a veritable empire, Kim Kardashian owns several companies that she manages with a masterful hand. Among them is his famous Skims underwear brand.

This one offers inclusive rooms in nude tones, focusing on comfort. Once worn, difficult to do without. They are a huge success!

But the very famous businesswoman has decided to give her company a new image by opting for more sensual models.

If they are still as comfortable as ever, they display more indented cuts for a more carnal look. A novelty well received by the faithful!

It must be said that theformer girlfriend of Kanye West used drastic measures. For the promotion of these new collections, she surrounded herself with former Victoria’s Secret angels.

Yes, you read it correctly! The mother of the family thus poses alongside Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klumw and Alessandra Ambrosio. Just that !

The four models appear as follows with the new pieces offered by the brand of Kim Kardashian’s underwear.

“Okay, I wasn’t supposed to be in this Skims campaign, but I stopped and jumped in because it was so iconic, she rejoices on Instagram. Here are Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our Skims Fits Everybody collection. »

Under the spell, Internet users then reacted en masse to these famous shots. They seem totally seduced by the new pieces!

It must be said that the models know how to put them forward. MCE TV tells you more.

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very famous American businesswoman. At 41, Kim Kardashian thus connects the projectsbut above all, the very big successes!

It must be said that she gives herself the means. Thereby, his many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know. They follow her and support her en masse in each of her undertakings!

But you still have to manage to keep up… The mother of a family is never unemployed! She seems to be brimming with ideas and energy.

Very active on social networks, Kim Kardashian thus delights her millions of fans. With it, Internet users never really have time to get bored.

They thus follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention on a daily basis, in search of new little nuggets. And by the way, there are a lot of them.

Between the sublime photos of her many shots, the little moments with her children, beauty advice and unpublished announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, the pretty brunette accumulates more than 300 million followers on Instagram, the showcase of his most beautiful shots. Yes, you read it correctly!

